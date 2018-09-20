Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says denying land rights to the black majority in South Africa is a “time bomb”‚ with people’s patience on the matter “slowly wearing out”.

Dlamini-Zuma – who serves as minister in the presidency for planning‚ monitoring and evaluation – was speaking at the department of rural development and land reform’s women and youth dialogue on land reform on Wednesday evening.

She was accompanied by ANC Women’s League president and minister for women Bathabile Dlamini‚ former communications minister Faith Muthambi and rural development minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

“This situation of the land is untenable‚” she said.

“The continuous denial of land rights to the vast majority of South Africans is a time bomb. We stand to lose as the patience of our people is slowly wearing out. There must be urgently a way of dealing with this land issue.

“Failure to do that means we risk instability in the country and we risk to lose a lot more than we can gain from being quiet. It cannot be business as usual.”

Dlamini-Zuma said the question of land ownership remained one of the great challenges in post-apartheid South Africa.