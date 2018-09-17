South Africa

Two mothers arrested after four kids die in Alex blaze

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 17 September 2018 - 12:23
Four children died in a fire the Alexandra township.
Image: 123RF/ Weerachai Khumfu

Two women‚ believed to be the mothers of four children who died in a fire in Alexandra township in Johannesburg over the weekend‚ have been arrested.

The children were allegedly left alone at home by their mothers.

“On Sunday at about 5am‚ the police were called to a house in Alexandra‚ where children were left alone. On their arrival‚ they found four children - aged between three and seven years old - in a fire at their home‚” said police in a statement.

“A witness‚ who was also sleeping in the same house‚ informed the police that he was woken up by the fire‚ which had already engulfed most of the house. He quickly ran out to the neighbours to seek help.”

A six-year-old child died at the scene. The three other children were taken to hospital‚ where they later died.

Police arrested the two mothers‚ aged 29 and 39‚ for child neglect. They are expected to appear in court soon.

