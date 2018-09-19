Nine kids perish in fires in two days

Five children were killed by fire on Monday, just a day after four others died in a blaze in Alexandra.

Three children were killed when their shack caught fire at Browns Farm in Philippi, Cape Town, on Monday. On the same day, two boys died when their home burnt down in Kagiso, West Rand.

On Sunday, four children died when a blaze ignited in their home in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, while their mothers were out drinking at a local shebeen.

The two women appeared in court yesterday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they had opened inquest dockets for the Kagiso deaths.