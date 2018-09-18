Three children were killed when their shack and three others caught alight at Browns Farm in Philippi‚ the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday.

"We responded there at 9.18pm [on Monday] night‚" said spokesperson Theo Layne.

"Four informal structures were destroyed in the blaze. Two male minors and one female minor sustained fatal burns‚" he added.

Layne said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

"Twenty people were left homeless because of the fire‚" he said.