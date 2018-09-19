'Politicians must not get free land'

Politicians should not be allowed to get free land from the expropriation of land without compensation policy. Instead, the land should be given to the poor and workers.

This is one of the proposals contained in a political discussion document prepared for Cosatu's 13th national congress under way in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

Re-elected Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told Sowetan that there was fear among workers that politicians would take expropriated land for themselves.

"Politicians act as if they are fighting for the poor while they want the land for themselves," he said.

Ntshalintshali said Cosatu will debate the issue today.