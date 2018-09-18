Voters have right to know who Cyril's people are

Who does President Cyril Ramaphosa allude to when he speaks in parliament of "our people"? The word "our" is a possessive determiner. When it is used it automatically excludes all groups that are not "ours".

I thought that the ANC, unlike the EFF, was a party claiming to represent all South Africans, but apparently not. It has its own people. Who are they? Voters have a right to know.

On the issue of land for "our" people, one large apartment block, of the kind built in China, Europe and most other countries, could house hundreds of families who sprawl over huge areas of SA's countryside, together with their cattle, donkeys, sheep and poultry.

The government should build skyscrapers and "give" apartments to "their" people. That would free up thousands of hectares for parks, amenities and even farms to be given to "their" people without stealing land from those who have bought it at great cost. On his next begging trip to China, Ramaphosa should take a look around and see how it is done.

Mike Crampton

Bathurst, Eastern Cape