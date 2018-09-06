Eskom offers reward for the recovery of stolen R1.1-million 'mission computer'

Power utility Eskom has lost one of its valuable assets following a theft incident in Limpopo. A reward has since been offered for any information that could lead to the recovery of the specialised machine.

On July 20, a car belonging to the company was broken into while parked in the Polokwane city centre. Two items were stolen from the car by unknown people. One of the items, a Toshiba laptop, has since been recovered after the arrest of three men.

But the other item, a Getac machine used to detect electrical faults during fly-in inspections, is still nowhere to be found. The machine is valued at R1.1-million. According to Eskom investigator Maphuti Meso, the machine was one of only two in the country. Meso said the machine was used to do line inspections through a helicopter to detect whether there were faults. “The machine is used for checking high power lines to detect if there are no faults,” said Meso.

He said the machine looks like a laptop but that it was a specialised machine bought in Sweden.