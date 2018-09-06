SA is reaping bitter fruits of years of mismanagement of economy

The effects of bad governance are biting South Africa hard. Much of the economic stagnation and contraction of the past decade can be accounted for primarily by wastage, mismanagement of government departments and state-owned enterprises, and the entrenching of patronage and corruption in the public service.

All of this has culminated in the technical recession announced this week by Statistics SA. Not only is the economy not growing, it is in decline.

Former president Jacob Zuma's years as head of government have been costly in their production of a near complete breakdown of governance across all levels of the state.

Leadership really does matter. It is for this reason that the ANC rushed to change the face of the presidency following its elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December.

The subsequent inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa into the highest office quickly resulted in optimism now popularly known as Ramaphoria, premised on the notion of a new dawn.

Although Ramaphosa has been swift to take measures that sought to clean out the rot that has taken root in critical state departments and entities, including at the SA Revenue Service, the National Treasury, and Eskom among others, and appointed a commission of inquiry into state capture, it will take far longer than a few months to not only uncover the extent of the damage, but to undo the mess as well.

Riding on the wave of enthusiasm following the resignation of Zuma as president of the republic, Ramaphosa made some lofty promises about growing the economy and attracting hundreds of billions of rand in investments.