'Hawks' bust ministers and CEOs

Some of former president Jacob Zuma's cabinet ministers and ex-CEOs of state-owned entities discovered through bogus Hawks officials that they were under investigation for corruption.

This was uncovered after they laid complaints with the Hawks that they were approached by supposed Hawks officials who demanded millions of rand in bribes to stop the investigations.

So cleverly thought out was the plan, that some of the ministers and executives shivered and allegedly agreed to meet up with the bogus Hawks officials.

This, according to Hawks insiders, was because the perpetrators were working with real officers and were privy to cases that were investigated by the Hawks at the time.

