Eskom has finally signed a three-year wage agreement with trade unions following three months of gruelling talks that deadlocked numerous times and affected electricity supply.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Union of Mineworkers acceded to the settlement proposal the utility made a month ago of 7.5% increases for 2018‚ 7% for 2019 and 2020.

The agreement follows Eskom’s decision to declare a dispute of mutual interest at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration after the unions refused to sign the deal‚ demanding that the company drops its disciplinary charges against employees.

The power utility said it would act against employees who took part in illegal strike action in June and July‚ plunging the country into darkness with the company forced to implement load shedding.

Workers went on a rampage after Eskom opened wage talks with a 0% wage hike offer that was widely criticised.

The company claimed its properties were vandalised in acts of sabotage meant to affect the power grid.