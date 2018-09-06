Money

Investors can score from Coronation birthday gift

By Laura du Preez - 06 September 2018 - 15:04
Coronation's manager special allows people to invest from as little as R1.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

If you want an investment with the leading investment manager Coronation, but the investment minimums are too high, take advantage of the manager's 25th birthday offer.

The once-off investment minimum to invest in Coronation's Market Plus Fund has been reduced from R5 000 to R1 for the rest of this month, and the manager will top up your lump sum investment with an additional 10% up to a maximum of R250.

Pieter Koekemoer, Coronation's head of personal investments, says the Market Plus fund is a good place for long-term investors to start as it gives you exposure to the manager's best view across all domestic and international shares, listed property and bonds. In this way, you grow your money at lower levels of risk than investing in shares only, he says.

The fund has an average return over the 10 years to the end of July of almost 12% a year.

You need to use the manager's www.becauseitsyourmoney.com investment channel to invest.

