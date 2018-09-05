A thief has been sentenced to an effective 28 years in prison for stealing an overhead conductor with a scrap value of R27‚000.

Eskom said it was pleased with the conviction‚ which came after the man was found guilty of having stolen an overhead conductor at the Paardevlei Farm‚ Somerset West‚ on November 13‚ 2016. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison‚ with two years suspended‚ by the Somerset West Regional Court on Tuesday.

“The overhead conductor had a scrap value of R27‚000‚” the company said.

The man pleaded guilty on charges of theft and damage to essential infrastructure.

“Eskom is pleased with the outcome of the trial and hopes that the conviction sends a stern warning to deter any would-be electricity network thieves from such costly acts of criminality.”