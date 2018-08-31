Former government communications head Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi sent a text message to a witness testifying before the Zondo inquiry into state capture in an apparent attempt to influence her testimony.

Phumla Williams‚ the acting director-general of GCIS‚ told commission chair Judge Raymond Zondo on Friday that during the tea break she received an sms from Manyi‚ telling her not to blame him for the controversial The New Age (TNA) breakfasts that aired on SABC. The New Age newspaper was owned by the Guptas at the time.

Manyi confirmed that he had indeed sent such a text message to Williams‚ but said he was only “setting the record straight”.