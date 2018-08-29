Government officials who have tangible information that could assist the commission of inquiry into state capture fear coming forward because they might be targeted.

So said former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko‚ who was testifying before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the commission’s sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday.

“I am convinced that there are a number of public servants who have had experiences with a number of individuals‚ including the Gupta family‚ but it could also be pertaining to the conduct and behaviour of their political bosses [such as] ministers‚ MECs and premiers‚” said Maseko.

Maseko is the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the embattled Gupta brothers allegedly used their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to assist them in trying to “force” Maseko to redirect R600-million worth of government advertising to their then New Age newspaper‚ the name of which was later changed to Afro Voice.