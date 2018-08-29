Sanef welcomes Newzroom Afrika's commitment to absorb Afro Worldview staff

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has welcomed a commitment by a new 24-hour television news channel to absorb journalists from Afro Worldview.

MultiChoice revealed on Tuesday that it had selected Newzroom Afrika to run the news channel on DStv from early 2019.

The channel will replace the previously Gupta-owned ANN7 and more recently Mzwanele Manyi-owned Afro Worldview channel.

“Sanef notes the fact that the channel is 100% black owned and 50% women owned.