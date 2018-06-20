Bystander wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow.

A bystander‚ believed to be in his forties‚ sustained a gunshot wound to his hand during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon‚ paramedics reported.

“Shortly before 4pm‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found police already in attendance near the intersection of Claim and Pretoria Streets. A man‚ believed to be a driver of a small truck‚ was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. He explained to paramedics that his vehicle was behind the security vehicle when a shot was fired and entered his vehicle through the dashboard‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said the man was treated on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“No one else was injured in the incident. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation surrounding the exact circumstances.”