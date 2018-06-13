'Licence to kill' plea from cash guards

Thousands of cash-in-transit guards have demanded a "licence to kill" robbers during heist attacks to protect themselves.

This comes after a spate of cash-in-transit robberies that have left many guards injured and others killed.

More than 150 cash heists have been recorded since January, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

Yesterday, Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU) security officers in the cash-in-transit industry, SBV, G4S and Fidelity marched to hand over a memorandum of demands to Gauteng MEC for community safety in Johannesburg.

The workers asked the government to allow them to shoot to kill during attacks.

They also demanded better working conditions, advanced firearms and more protection as they deliver and collect cash.