Cash-in-transit robbers strike in Cape Town

It was unclear if any money was taken but video footage taken by witnesses recorded several gunshots being fired‚ causing mayhem in early-morning traffic as motorists tried to get away from the scene.

The road was cordoned off as residents of Hanover Park and Manenberg gathered nearby‚ some suggesting that if the wind picked up the wet cash would blow in their direction.

The side of the cash van appeared to have been ripped open. There were bullet impact marks on the front windows. Initial reports suggested that two cash vans were targeted‚ but this could not be confirmed.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Richard Coleman confirmed that Jakes Gerwel Drive was closed in both directions between Weltevreden and Turfhall Road.

This is a developing story; it will be updated when police release more details.