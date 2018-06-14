Are they the Bonnie and Clyde of cash heists? Girlfriend cop allegedly arranged getaway car for seven suspects
An alleged cash-in-transit kingpin and six of his accomplices have been arrested in Limpopo after police foiled an armed robbery.
The girlfriend of one of the suspects has also been fingered in the planned crime. Initial investigations revealed she was a police constable.
“The Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams acted swiftly after they received information about seven suspects who were scouting the route where a cash-in-transit vehicle would pass in the Marble Hall policing precinct‚ Groblersdal Cluster‚” the police said in a statement.
The police said they found the suspects waiting to ambush a cash-in-transit vehicle in the bushes next to the road.
“On confrontation‚ the suspects tried to flee the scene and also attempted to dispose of their cell phones‚ but they were cornered and apprehended on the scene.
“Preliminary investigations led the team to police barracks where one of the arrested suspect’s girlfriend‚ allegedly a 37-year-old police constable‚ had parked the get-away vehicle for the suspects.
“The arrested suspects are known CIT (cash-in-transit) accused and some of them are currently on bail for CIT cases across the country.”
The police recovered four stolen vehicles‚ gloves‚ balaclavas‚ 21 cell phones and false vehicle registration number plates.
The suspects will appear before Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
The National Commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended the police on arresting the suspects.
“On the 4th of June 2018‚ we launched the National intelligence-driven multidisciplinary high visibility stabilisation operation and it is beginning to turn the tide against crime. This arrest stopped alleged cash-in-transit robbers in their tracks‚ basically foiling a planned CIT robbery‚” said Sitole.
