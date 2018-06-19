Soccer

Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt, Salah on target

By Reuters - 19 June 2018 - 22:14
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah looks dejected after a Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 19, 2018. Russia won 3-1.
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah looks dejected after a Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 19, 2018. Russia won 3-1.
Image: Christophe SIMON / AFP

World Cup hosts Russia virtually booked their place in the second round with a 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday that moved them to top of Group A with six points from two games.

Three goals in the space of 15 minutes early in the second half put the Russians firmly in command before Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who had a subdued game on his return from injury, struck from a penalty, awarded after a video review.

Should Uruguay (3 points) beat Saudi Arabia (0 points) on Wednesday it will ensure the South Americans and the Russians go through to the round of 16 with a game to spare.

After a tight first half Russia's breakthrough came just two minutes after the restart.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks dejected following the final whistle.
Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks dejected following the final whistle.
Image: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Aleksandr Golovin's cross was punched out by Egyptian keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy, only as far as Roman Zobnin whose low drive was heading wide until Ahmed Fathi's outstretched leg turned the ball into his own net.

Remarkably, it was the fifth own goal of the tournament so far. The record amount for a tournament is six in 1998.

If there was some good fortune to the opener, the Russians' second was pure quality.

Alexander Samedov pushed the ball out wide to Mario Fernandes, the Brazilian born right back who had powered forward from deep to deliver a perfect pull-back into the path of Denis Cheryshev who slotted home his third goal of the tournament.

Japan beat Colombia in World Cup Group H opener

Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in the opening match in World Cup Group H on Tuesday, taking advantage of an early red card for midfielder Carlos ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup

Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Two minutes later it was 3-0 via a route one play, as target man Artem Dzyuba chested down a long ball, bustled past Ali Gabr and drove home.

Salah, who had not played since going off injured in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month, managed some consolation when he converted from the spot after a video assistant referee (VAR) ruling that he had been brought down by Zobnin inside the area.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X