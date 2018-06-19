Cash-in-transit robbers did not hit the jackpot in Cape Town

Cash-in-transit robbers who blew apart an armoured G4S van in Cape Town on Monday morning were pounced on by police before they had time to load bags of money.

There was pandemonium on Jakes Gerwel Drive when a gang of robbers in four vehicles used commercial explosives to blow apart the cash van‚ scattering banknotes around the wrecked vehicle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the SAPS National Intervention Unit “responded swiftly to the crime scene‚ resulting in a shootout between the robbers and the police.

“The suspects fled the scene in four vehicles and left a suspected stolen grey BMW at the scene.”