Snacks and beer on tap for this World Cup couch potato

The greatest show on earth kicked off in Russia on Thursday. I half expected to see Zakumi, the 2010 Fifa World Cup mascot sashay onto the opening ceremony and do the vosho.

Alas, the last time the Diski Dancer was seen he was smoking nyaope in Marabastad, Pretoria. Like most of us, the dejected mascot did not take kindly to Bafana Bafana's continued decline. I retired my vuvuzela after we became the first World Cup hosts in history to bomb out in the group stages.

In disgust, I also used my Bafana shirt to wash my jalopy but it failed to wipe the surface clean, so I gave it to my neighbour's dog. Like most of you and the brilliant Percy Tau, I'm watching the World Cup from the comfort of my couch.

According to my un-sober analysis, Bafana will only feature in the tournament when we host it again 154 years from today. Our capitulation to Cape Verde, and recent thumping by Madagascar have convinced me we have no business being on the pitch. How can you lose against an island the size of Vuwani and still reckon we are a force to be reckoned with in football stakes?

We may have the best stadia but we cannot locate the goalposts. Our boys have certainly lived up to their tag: a bunch of losers as former sports minister Fikile Mbalula once called them.