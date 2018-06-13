“We lived in shacks and were left stranded after 1994. They introduced RDP houses to the area for the first time and built hundreds of them near our shacks. This situation had caused tension. It was rife from day one of the Phase One of the RDP project when Madiba (first post-apartheid president Nelson Mandela) was still alive.”

He said “attacking the dead” by disrupting funeral processions was a last resort.

“Allow us to extend a heartfelt apology to the ancestors for the trouble we may have caused‚” he said.

“We wanted to use any weapon necessary to stir up silence. It was an insult to the poor because we had to relieve ourselves in the bush across the road. Sometimes‚ we had to relieve ourselves in buckets and sleep with them the whole night inside our shacks. We depended on one communal tap that we shared with roaming cows and stray dogs.

“We were a laughing stock as some of the born-frees were brought into this world under leaking roofs of shacks.” Nombini Takisi‚ 47‚ who lives with her 20 -year-old son‚ said she now had a flush toilet and a tiled roof.

“They have gone the extra mile to making sure we are completely happy.”

Mayoral Committee Member Nqaba Bhanga (DA) said residents had been denied access to a basic service. “These people were excluded from an RDP project for a number of confusing reasons. The assessment indicated that we can build houses on the land and I think it’s internal‚ local infighting that prevented them from getting their RDPs.”

“When I approached the province to include them in the current budget‚ it did not take me long to get them included.

“These residents must also thank their ANC ward councillor‚ Nonthuthuzelo Skweyiya‚ as she is the one who knocked on my office door persistently.”

- This article first appeared in GroundUp.