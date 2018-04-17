'Queue for a certificate‚ not a grant or RDP house'
A group of 316 people are taking a step towards earning their own income by graduating today with work-ready skills.
They comprise social grant recipients‚ victims of gender-based violence and those exiting substance abuse treatment centres.
The graduates‚ mostly female‚ are beneficiaries of the Gauteng department of social development's Welfare To Work initiative‚ which began in 2014.
The programme's aim is to help people relying on state grants into self-employment and job opportunities.
Through the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta)‚ a total of 224 obtained qualifications in the beauty industry‚ 49 in culinary art school‚ six in real estate and 37 in photography.
"It is up to you to do something about your life. Government will only hold your hand to achieve your dreams. We don't want young people who are going to queue for RDP houses‚ but for a certificate‚" said Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza.