'Going cheap' - Councillors in court for 'selling RDP house'

By Staff Reporter - 24 May 2018 - 12:51
Two councillors from the Walter Sisulu municipality are being tried for allegedly selling an RDP house to a member of the public for just over R150‚000‚ the Hawks in the Eastern Cape said on Thursday.

Captain Anelisa Feni said they appeared before the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court this week‚ facing charges of fraud and theft. The two accused were each granted R1‚000 bail and their next court appearance will be on June 12.

The 38-year-old prospective house buyer allegedly deposited the amount into their bank account in May last year‚ but the woman never received the house.

The Eastern Cape Acting Provincial Head for the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation‚ Major-General Zintle Mnonopi‚ commended the investigating team and warned that fraud‚ theft or corruption by municipal officials would be dealt with severely.

