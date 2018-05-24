Two councillors from the Walter Sisulu municipality are being tried for allegedly selling an RDP house to a member of the public for just over R150‚000‚ the Hawks in the Eastern Cape said on Thursday.

Captain Anelisa Feni said they appeared before the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court this week‚ facing charges of fraud and theft. The two accused were each granted R1‚000 bail and their next court appearance will be on June 12.