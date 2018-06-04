Top cop, poor woman fight over RDP

A North West station commander is fighting for an RDP house with a woman who has claimed its ownership.

Groot Marico police station commander Margaret Mokgwatlhe is refusing to let go of the house that belonged to her deceased boyfriend to indigent Tsholofelo Molefe on the basis that her boyfriend had renovated the property.

Mokgwatlhe has admitted that the house belonged to Molefe, but said Molefe would have to settle for another RDP house as her late boyfriend had invested money on it.

"My boyfriend tiled the floor and put up ceiling, he even planted some flowers in that RDP house, so I just can't let it go," Mokgwatlhe said.

Mokgwatlhe said it was not her late boyfriend's fault that the house had been wrongly allocated to him, blaming the municipality for the error.

She said she did not have a beef with Molefe but believed Molefe had been influenced by her boyfriend - a police officer who is her subordinate.

She claimed that Molefe's boyfriend wanted favours from her after he was involved in a police vehicle matter he was not authorised to use.