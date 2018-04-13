Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has made good on his promise to use the R5.1-million raised from the sale of the metro’s mayoral mansion to build 40 RDP houses.

Speaking at the Tshwane House municipal headquarters‚ Msimanga said the houses would be built in Atteridgeville and that the first families had already been selected.

The mayor said keeping the four-room mansion was unnecessary as it benefited only one family‚ rather than providing shelter‚ as well as an asset and dignity to needy families.

Msimanga said the selection process for the allocation of the houses‚ to be completed next year‚ would be based on the provision of homes to deserving families in need of housing from all sectors of the community.

“This is in line with the City’s vision of creating integrated communities … We have already started with the identification of beneficiaries for these houses. Top of our priority is addressing special cases first‚” he said in his State of the City Address on Thursday.