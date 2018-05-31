Anger over RDP 'fraud' sparks violent protests

Allegations of maladministration and the fraudulent sale of RDP houses has brought a Gauteng township to a standstill.

Mohlakeng residents on the West Rand yesterday went on a rampage, blocking roads leading into the area, amid complaints that the Rand West City local municipality had failed to resolve their issues.

Police fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse protesters while properties including the local police station, construction vehicles, an ATM machine and a library were damaged.

Pupils were prevented from going to school.

Member of the community housing forum George Molale said residents were frustrated by poor service delivery.

Molale said they had raised concerns about an alleged fraudulent sale of 90 RDP houses and irregular appointment of 81 municipal workers with mayor Mzi Khumalo but nothing was done.