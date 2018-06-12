Thousands of Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU) security officers in the cash-in-transit industry will on Tuesday march across major cities to table their demands.

The workers are demanding an immediate end “to the senseless slaughter of the colleagues in armed cash-in-transit heists‚ especially Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal‚ which has reached crisis levels in recent months; hitting 159 in the first six months this year compared to 147 for the entire year in 2017”.

Unions in the sector are also demanding that workers be given more powerful weapons to defend themselves.

The marches will proceed along the following routes in the major urban centres:

In Johannesburg‚ an estimated 1‚000 MTWU members accompanied by 60 armoured cash trucks will depart from 20 De Korte Street in Braamfontein at 9.30am and proceed down Jorissen‚ Biccard and Simmonds Streets to Beyers Naude Square in the CBD‚ where a Memorandum of Demands will be handed over to Gauteng MEC for Security and Safety‚ Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.