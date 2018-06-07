Security companies can't be blameless for scourge of cash-in-transit heists

We have all watched with increasing awe and confusion as the cash-in-transit heists become more brazen with each passing day.

Typically, the police are being apportioned a large portion of the blame for the failure to curb this now almost daily national franchise.

If there is one sad reality that both history and state capture have come to teach us, it is that there is no sustained corruption without the complicity of the private sector, no matter how prestige their image.

I would like to now lay most of the responsibility to the security companies themselves, who seem to suddenly be unable to protect themselves from such acts.