Rogue cops are being watched

Plans are afoot to get rid of rogue cops within the Hawks to win back the people's trust.

This is expected to be one of newly appointed Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya's priorities when he outlines his plan to fight crime.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told Sowetan yesterday the priority crime investigation police unit wants to clean itself up.

"The SAPS continues to rid itself of corrupt members and the Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) is also playing a leading role. Some are still going to court and our mandate is to investigate to convict," he said.

This comes at a time when police have been linked to cash-in-transit robberies that have rocked the country.