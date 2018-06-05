South Africa

CPF helps nab cash-in-transit gang

By Naledi Shange - 05 June 2018
A group of alert community policing forum members assisted police in nabbing a gang minutes after they tried to carry out a heist in Heidelberg‚ police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night on the R511.

"CPF members heard the explosion and rushed to the scene‚" police said in a statement. "[The] suspects fled the scene without cash in a VW Polo. Three were later arrested at Henley train station."

The gang is believed to be from Natalspruit.

The two vehicles used during the heist‚ the Polo and a Lexus‚ had not been reported stolen.

None of the CIT guards were injured.

The suspects were to appear in court soon.

