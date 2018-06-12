The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is going to seize property worth R300 000 at the ANC headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ in Johannesburg if the ruling party does not pay back money it owes to the city.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a media statement on Monday afternoon that the CoJ had obtained a writ of execution against the ANC after it failed to pay R300 000 in legal fees owed to the city.

“Should the ANC fail to honour this payment by Friday‚ June 15 2018‚ the City has instructed its lawyers to proceed with the execution of the court order‚ which will result in R300 000 worth of property being seized from the ANC headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ by the Sheriff of the High Court‚” Mashaba said.

“The days of the ANC being able to abuse public money in the City of Johannesburg are over and we will not hesitate to execute this court order should the ANC fail to make payment by Friday.”

The ANC brought an urgent application on September 26 last year at the Johannesburg High Court to table a motion of no confidence in Mashaba and Speaker Vasco da Gama at a council sitting.

Acting Judge Sydwell Shangisa scrapped the application from the roll‚ citing a lack of urgency. He ordered the ANC to pay the legal costs of both Mashaba and Da Gama.

Mashaba said: “This R300‚000 belongs to the residents of this City. Either the ANC is unable to make this payment due to its own financial challenges or it is the result of the ANC’s continuous and wilful disregard for public money.”