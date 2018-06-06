Four people were arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery of a cash-in-transit vehicle in Limpopo.

“The G4S security officers were on Tuesday at about 6.30pm transporting money along the R71 road between Letsitele and Tarentaal outside Tzaneen when about ten (10) suspects travelling in two cars accosted them‚” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The suspects‚ according to the police‚ started firing at the wheels of the security vehicle and after it came to a halt they ordered the three security officers out at gun point before blasting it with explosives. They then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

“The police were called‚ reacted swiftly and within minutes the vehicles were spotted. A car chase ensued along the Hoedspruit/Lydenburg road. Members of the Farm Watch joined and assisted in blocking the route. One of the vehicles was cornered next to Swadini in Hoedspruit policing area and a shootout ensued.”