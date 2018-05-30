Arrested cash heist suspects claim assault at the hands of police

A group of six cash in transit robbers who were arrested in Polokwane, Limpopo sought medical attention yesterday for visible injuries they claimed they suffered in the hands of police.

The six men and a woman appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Wednesday all accused the Hawks of torture, physical assault and refusing them food.

The suspects Collen Hlongwane, 40, from Diepkloof, Nkosimphile Msimango, 40, from Delmas, Isaac Seranotswe, 41, from Etwatwa, Lethabo Nhlane, 26, from Polokwane, Howard Hlope, 33,from Kwa-Thema and Daniel Bambiso from Springs allegedly robbed a cash in transit vehicle and made off with undisclosed amount on Matlala Road in Seshego outside Polokwane on Monday.

Nhlane, a mother of two, through her lawyer told the court that she sustained injuries on a right eye after police assaulted her.