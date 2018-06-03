Tefu Mashamaite's hijacked SUV linked to heist in Limpopo

Former Bafana Bafana defender Tefu Mashamaite's sleek Mercedes-Benz has been linked to a daring cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo on Monday.

The SuperSport United player had reported to the Atteridgeville police station four days earlier that he was hijacked.

Mashamaite, who won the 2014/ 15 Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Defender of the Season while with Kaizer Chiefs, said he was hijacked driving his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at The Orchards, Pretoria North.

