News

Tefu Mashamaite's hijacked SUV linked to heist in Limpopo

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 03 June 2018 - 10:18
FILE PICTURE: May 17, 2015. Tefu Mashamaite with his Footballer of the Season, Players Player of the Season and Defender of the Season during the PSL Player of the Year awards at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
FILE PICTURE: May 17, 2015. Tefu Mashamaite with his Footballer of the Season, Players Player of the Season and Defender of the Season during the PSL Player of the Year awards at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Bafana Bafana defender Tefu Mashamaite's sleek Mercedes-Benz has been linked to a daring cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo on Monday.

The SuperSport United player had reported to the Atteridgeville police station four days earlier that he was hijacked.

Mashamaite, who won the 2014/ 15 Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Defender of the Season while with Kaizer Chiefs, said he was hijacked driving his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at The Orchards, Pretoria North.

TO READ MORE OF THIS AND OTHER STORIES GRAB A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE. 

Trending

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X