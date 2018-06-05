Transport minister dumps Dudu Myeni

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni reached her final destination after Transport Minister Blade Nzimande dumped her from his office.

This was revealed in a Parliamentary reply by Nzimande to a question by DA MP Derrick America.

He asked if Nzimande intends to retain Myeni in his office - to which the minister gave an emphatic no.

“No‚ the minister does not intend to retain Ms Myeni in his office. The former Minister Joe Maswanganyi intended to appoint her as his special advisor reporting directly to him‚” he said in the report.