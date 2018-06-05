Just days after the Guptas won a major legal battle against the state in the Estina Dairy Project case‚ the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that it has won a court order to go after R169-million linked to the alleged scam – in Dubai.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku said that curator Eugene Nel was appointed to trace this money‚ which was allegedly paid by Estina to a company called Gateway Limited. The state successfully applied for this money to be frozen on the basis that it is the “proceeds of unlawful activities”.

“The curator has confirmed that Gateway is‚ in fact‚ a shelf company‚” Mfaku said. “So the next step is for him to be appropriately recognised by the Dubai authorities‚ so that he can trace where the money was moved and potentially seize assets in a bid to recover it.

“That process is currently underway.”

While investigative unit amaBhugane has described Gateway as “little more than a Gupta front” that is administered by a “Gupta subordinate”‚ the family has denied any links to the company. Gateway is registered in Ras al-Khaima‚ one of seven emirates making up the United Arab Emirates and a highly secretive offshore company jurisdiction. This means the NPA may face difficulty in accessing information about where the R169-million may have flowed.

The NPA has described the Estina Dairy Project‚ which was set up for the alleged benefit of poor black farmers‚ as a massive scam – where money which should have been spent on empowerment was instead “siphoned out of Estina to several related entities and individuals in circumstances where there was no lawful reason for the funds to be transferred to such entities and individuals”.

Investigators further claim that Kamal Vasram‚ Estina’s sole director‚ had no experience in agriculture and previously worked for Gupta-owned Sahara Computers as a “retail sales manager”.