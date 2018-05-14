Letters

Revolutionary tactics must be used to oust rotten apples in the ANC

By Reader Letter - 14 May 2018 - 14:28
Supra Mahumapelo
Supra Mahumapelo

Supra Mahumapelo must fall on his assegai like his patron Jacob Zuma and others who have disgraced themselves and the ANC.

Look at Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Richard Mdluli, Dudu Myeni, Ellen Tshabalala and Kgomotso Phahlane. Next are Tom Moyane, Arthur Fraser and the Guptas.

But we must never use vulgar politics, the destruction of property, the stoning of cars and the looting of shops to get rid of him and others.

We must be revolutionary.

Siyanda Mhlongo

KwaDukuza

Call for ANC top six to come down hard on Supra Mahumapelo

China Dodovu has called on the ANC top six to reprimand Supra Mahumapelo for defying the national leadership.
News
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Verulam Mosque attack
Thobani’s mother: ‘He loved me very much’
X