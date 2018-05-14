Revolutionary tactics must be used to oust rotten apples in the ANC

Supra Mahumapelo must fall on his assegai like his patron Jacob Zuma and others who have disgraced themselves and the ANC.

Look at Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Richard Mdluli, Dudu Myeni, Ellen Tshabalala and Kgomotso Phahlane. Next are Tom Moyane, Arthur Fraser and the Guptas.

But we must never use vulgar politics, the destruction of property, the stoning of cars and the looting of shops to get rid of him and others.

We must be revolutionary.

Siyanda Mhlongo

KwaDukuza