Parliament’s public enterprises committee is still waiting for a medical certificate from former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni to explain why she could not appear before the committee on Wednesday.

“I did not get any SMS that says there is anything that the secretary has received‚” committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said on Thursday morning.

Rantho did not want to elaborate on the illness‚ but said Myeni can drive down to Cape Town. “She has been given a directive by her doctor not to fly. That is the only thing I can say.”

In a statement on Wednesday‚ Rantho said: “If the committee were to fly to Johannesburg to accommodate Myeni‚ this would set a bad precedent.”