Dudu Myeni: 'I appear to be treated like a criminal'

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni says she is being treated “like a criminal” by a parliamentary committee probing state capture.

The portfolio committee on public enterprises had hoped to hear evidence from Myeni‚ the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma on Tuesday. However‚ they all indicated that they were unable to attend.

eNCA reporter Annika Larsen on Tuesday tweeted a copy of a letter sent to the committee by Myeni – who failed to appear last week due to being booked off ill. A doctor had advised her not to fly.