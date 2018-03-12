Guptas and Myeni dodge state capture inquiry.

The Gupta brothers and former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni have been accused of showing an “unacceptable disregard” for parliament for not putting in an appearance at the state capture inquiry.

The portfolio committee on public enterprises tasked with the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises said earlier on Monday that it expected to hear evidence from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Myeni and the Gupta brothers.

But soon afterwards it emerged that Myeni was still booked off sick and a lawyer representing the Guptas indicated that they were out of the country.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone said on Monday: “The Guptas have apparently flown the coop and are not in South Africa. Myeni claims she is still sick - we have yet to see the original doctor's note.