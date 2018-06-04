Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will face off against the Democratic Alliance in court on Monday in a battle that will determine if and how she is removed from power.

De Lille’s advocate Dali Mpofu seems geared for that crucial court battle‚ tweeting on Sunday: “Just landed at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport! Here for the DeLille DAnce tomorrow...Auntie @PatriciaDeLille are you ready?? This is the 3rd and Final Round...Let's go!”

The conflict between De Lille and the DA has become somewhat of a public relations nightmare for the party‚ which she has accused of lying to South Africa and the High Court in a desperate bid to get rid of her. De Lille says the DA has dishonestly tried to present its decision to terminate her membership of the party as innocent‚ and not the result of “the relentless vendetta and determination to get rid of me” – a stance that she says “insults the intelligence” of the court.

The DA‚ in turn‚ argues that De Lille cannot force it to “remain in a relationship with it…when it is clear that the parties’ relationship has irretrievably broken down”.

At the heart of the latest legal dispute between the DA and De Lille is her comment‚ made during an interview with 702 host Eusebius McKaiser‚ that she would “walk away” from the party once she had cleared her name following various allegations of wrongdoing made against her.

The party used this comment as a basis to invoke a “cessation clause” in its Federal Constitution to revoke De Lille’s DA membership‚ on the basis that she had publicly expressed an intention to resign.

“She has publicly stated that she has no desire to remain a member of the DA‚ other than to further her own personal aims‚” DA Federal Chair James Selfe has stated in an affidavit filed at the Western Cape High Court.

“She has violated the DA’s rules that clearly prohibit public declarations of an intention to resign. Yet she seeks urgent review relief in order to remain a member of the DA.”