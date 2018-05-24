Controversial City of Cape Town official and former poo protester Loyiso Nkohla is in stinking water – again.

The former Ses’khona People’s Movement leader‚ whose “expanding influence within the city” was stressed by a report compiled by a commission headed by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen last year‚ is facing disciplinary action.

It seems Nkohla‚ infamous for poo protests in public buildings including Cape Town International Airport‚ had sanitised his remonstration strategy – but even that did not save him from trouble.

He has dismissed newly instituted disciplinary action against him as a DA ploy to get rid of him because of his support for Patricia de Lille‚ adding that the DA ordered the city to charge him‚ which he says is a clear disregard of the separation of powers.

-For more on this article‚ please visit Times Select.