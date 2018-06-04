Man to appear in court for kidnapping and trafficking of persons for sexual purposes
A man in his 30s is expected to appear in the Fouriesburg Magistrate’s Court soon on allegations of rape‚ kidnapping‚ assault and trafficking of persons for sexual purposes‚ Free State police said.
He also faces charges of crimen injuria‚ illegal possession of firearm and ammunition‚ and pointing a firearm.
The man was arrested on Friday evening in Fouriesburg by members of the Bethlehem Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).
“The charges relate to a complaint laid by a woman in her 20s who alleges that the suspect lured her via social media. She accepted a Facebook invitation from the suspect in February 2018. In April‚ she met him in person whereupon she was taken to a house in Fouriesburg where the crimes were committed‚” police said on Sunday.