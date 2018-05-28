Security officer wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Centurion
A security officer was injured in a cash-in-transit heist at a shop in Seedcracker Street in Heuweloord‚ Centurion‚ on Monday morning.
Another cash in transit heist in centurion earlier on at Celtic shopping center @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/O3lfyeafz1— First road (@firstgroup_FRT) May 28, 2018
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.22am to find that the security officer had sustained a gunshot wound in his lower leg.
“Paramedics treated the man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported by another service to a nearby hospital.” said Russel Meiring‚ ER24 spokesman.
A pregnant woman was assessed by ER24 paramedics. Fortunately‚ the woman escaped injury but was visibly shaken. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.