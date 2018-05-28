South Africa

Security officer wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Centurion

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 28 May 2018 - 15:44

A security officer was injured in a cash-in-transit heist at a shop in Seedcracker Street in Heuweloord‚ Centurion‚ on Monday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.22am to find that the security officer had sustained a gunshot wound in his lower leg.

“Paramedics treated the man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported by another service to a nearby hospital.” said Russel Meiring‚ ER24 spokesman.

A pregnant woman was assessed by ER24 paramedics. Fortunately‚ the woman escaped injury but was visibly shaken. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

READ MORE:

How gang carried out Mpumalanga cash heist

Another brazen cash-in-transit heist has occurred.
News
3 days ago

Cash-in-transit guards threaten money crunch to protest heists

Cash-in-transit security officers will embark on nationwide protests.
News
4 days ago

Security guard wounded in attempted cash heist

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesman Waybe Minnaar said on Wednesday that the man suffered minor injuries and was rushed to hospital.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Porsche driver attacked by gun-wielding robbers in Johannesburg
‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
X