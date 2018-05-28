Security officer wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Centurion

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.22am to find that the security officer had sustained a gunshot wound in his lower leg.

“Paramedics treated the man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported by another service to a nearby hospital.” said Russel Meiring‚ ER24 spokesman.

A pregnant woman was assessed by ER24 paramedics. Fortunately‚ the woman escaped injury but was visibly shaken. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.