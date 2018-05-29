Hawks arrest seven suspects over Limpopo heist
The Hawks have arrested seven suspects in connection with a cash heist that took place in Limpopo on Monday morning.
Police seized two cars and explosives during the arrests.
"They were arrested last night and in the early hours of this morning ... in different parts of the province‚" said Captain Matimba Maluleke.
More arrests are expected.
The heist occurred a few kilometres outside Polokwane around 5.35am on Monday‚ when a group of armed suspects in a white Isuzu double cab and a blue Rav4 attacked a cash-in-transit van and fired shots at its wheels‚ forcing the vehicle to stop.
The Hawks suspect that the vehicles used in the robbery had been stolen in Gauteng. The suspects are due in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of robbery‚ possession of suspected stolen vehicles‚ possession of explosives and the possession of ammunition.