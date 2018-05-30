Cash-in-transit guards need counselling to cope with trauma‚ says union federation.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the Motor Transport Workers’ Union (MTWU) will on Wednesday meet with employers in the cash-in-transit sector to discuss a spate of violent heists.

“The parties will meet in order to try and forge strategies for neutralizing cash-in-transit heists that have been increasing with terrifying intensity and regularity across South Africa in recent weeks‚ resulting in loss of lives and serious injuries to security officers and members of the public‚” Fedusa said in a statement.

“The unions will also want to see the design of current cash trucks upgraded to impregnable military body metal that incorporates internal vaults or safes of similar strength in order to withstand heavy weaponry fire and bombs.”

Unions have threatened to strike on June 11 in order to push for improved working conditions. Fedusa said the issue would also be raised at Wednesday’s meeting.