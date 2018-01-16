Mob justice is criminal, call the police

While I believe that criminals must be punished harshly, I'm vehemently opposed to mob justice against suspected criminals.

That, to me, is another form of crime and anyone who is involved in any criminal activity needs to be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.

Mob justice has bad consequences and it may land others in jail.

You can't take the law into your own hands because doing so is just criminal as well. You're as guilty as the initial perpetrator.

I was home in Zoeknog, near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, when I witnessed a young man gruesomely torched to his death after he was accused of raping and murdering a

16-year-old schoolgirl.

After the funeral of the girl, the community decided that enough was enough, and they took matters into their own hands. They beat up the boy and afterwards they burnt him alive.