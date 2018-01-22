Mob justice lands alleged thieves in well

Two men alleged to have been associated with a local thief targeting residents in the Moletjie Ditenteng district are lucky to be alive after they were assaulted and tossed into a well at the weekend‚ Limpopo police said.

"In what could be regarded as the most inhumane and barbaric incident‚ the community of Moletjie Ditenteng spotted two men from the adjacent village of ga-Mabiloane roaming the streets in the company of a person they suspected of being responsible for the spate of thefts of Plasma TV screens in their area and started mobilizing‚" said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.